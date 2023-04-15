The Grand National was disrupted due to protestors storming the track in an eventful afternoon.

Corach Rambler won the 2023 Grand National after protesters delayed the start of the race on an eventful Saturday afternoon at Aintree Racecourse.

The 8-1 joint favourite came through with a perfectly timed late charge under jockey Derek Fox, who has now won the iconic race on two occassions.

Vanillier (20-1) finished second, with Gaillard Du Mesnil (10-1) third and Noble Yeats (10-1) completing the top four places.

Fox told ITV Racing: “He [Corach Rambler] is just a phenomenal horse. I can’t believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere. He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent.”

Protesters: The start of the race was delayed by 14 minutes after a number of protestors from Animal Rising made their way on to the track. As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of them breached security fences around venue and ran on to the course.

Arrests: Merseyside Police confirmed that the nine protestors who managed to enter the course were arrested. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

The total prize pot for the 2023 Grand National is a whopping £1 million. The winner pockets £561,300 of the prize pot, with the owner and trainer taking home most of the cash, while the jockey claims only eight per cent.