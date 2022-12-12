The former Saints half back says he is ‘honoured’ to be head coach of the women’s team.

Old boy Matty Smith is back at Saints but this time in a coaching capacity.

The St Helens-born half back, who started his career at Knowsley Road in 2006 and later moved on to other clubs before returning for a short spell at his former stamping ground in 2017, is taking charge of the club’s successful women’s side.

The move will also see Derek Hardman remain with the club and become new Reserves’ head coach, leaving Ian Talbot to focus solely on his role as first-team assistant coach.

It will be 35-year-old Matty’s first venture into coaching following his retirement from playing at the end of last season, as he looks to progress in the sport.

Matty will be assisted in this role by former England women’s head coach and Saints Women’s head of rugby, Craig Richards, as well as Hardman, and looks to complete his coaching qualifications alongside this role.

Matty said: “It’s a great honour to be given the opportunity to come back to the club and coach such a talented group of women. I’m really looking forward to getting started and building up to what I know will be a successful 2023 season.

"The chance to come back to the club was one I couldn’t turn down. I hope with all the knowledge I have gained during my career I can use it to push the team to the next level. I am lucky to have inherited a great backroom staff who not only have good knowledge of the game but are also great people which is key to success.

"I hope all the fans can get behind the girls this year.”

Chief executive Mike Rush added: "Matty has a wealth of playing experience that will stand him in great stead as he begins his coaching journey back at his hometown club.

"His appointment will help further develop our already strong women’s set-up and hopefully bring more silverware to the club.

