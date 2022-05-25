Apart from Lewis Dodd - out for the remainder of the season - coach Kristian Woolf could have an injury free squad to choose from.

Kristian Woolf, St Helens head coach.

Like nine other rivals, who have not reached Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final, Saints will now be able to recharge their batteries and then come out with all guns blazing when Super League resumes in early June.

Their first fixture is a trip to the south of France where they face Toulouse Olympique a week on Saturday and no one will need to remind the players that earlier in the season they suffered a shock 22-20 defeat at the Stade Ernest-Wilson.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will not want to return home a second time with egg all over their faces.

I cannot see them suffering a similar embarrassment as they bid to remain top of the table and hopefully they will be able to pick from a near full strength squad.

Apart from Lewis Dodd - out for the remainder of the season due to injury - coach Kristian Woolf will be keeping his fingers crossed that both Regal Grace, who has featured in only one match this season, and Tongan international Will Hopoate will be fully fit to face the Super League new boys.

🔴 The man with the biggest smile around the Totally Wicked Stadium this week will be former club legend and current assistant coach, Paul Wellens, whose beloved Manchester City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title at the weekend.

But for the likes of me, who watched the Reds regularly between 1960 and 1990, it was a bitter bitter pill to swallow.

Mind you, there remains a chance of bringing the Champions’ League trophy to Anfield again to add to the two pieces of domestic silverware already in residence and that wouldn’t be a bad haul for the season.