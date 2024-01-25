Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is coming to Liverpool and it's got everyone excited.

The 17-year-old from Warrington captured the wider public's imagination when he unexpectedly made it to the final of the darts world championship at Alexandra Palace on his debut in January, beating some former world champions along the way.

He eventually lost a nail-biting final to world No 1 darts player Luke Humphries, but a star had been born. The next time he picked up his darts he won his first TV title at the Bahrain Masters, beating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 in the final.

His brass confidence, calm demeanour and ability to score a 170 check-out has attracted casual sports fans to the game of darts. His world championship final with Humphries drew a record 4.8 million viewers at its peak.

He is set to make his return to action in Premier League Darts against his vanquisher, Humphries, on the opening night in Cardiff on 1 February. Littler will then be heading to Liverpool to compete at the M&S Bank Arena on 25 April, where he will face the controversial 2021 World Championship winner Gerwyn Price.

Littler will come into the Premier League Darts season as the lowest ranked player but undoubtedly will be the fan favourite.

Perhaps one of the reasons he is so likeable is due to how relatable he is, he loves nothing more than a kebab once he’s done playing and loves a good game of FIFA to relax, even going as far to say he’ll spend his £200,000 runner-up money on FIFA points.

If fans want to see him live in Liverpool they will have to act quickly as the teenager is perhaps the biggest name in the darts scene right now.

He made history when he became the youngest ever player to make it into the PDC Darts final at the age of 16. And since his rise to fame, he’s gained over a million followers on Instagram .