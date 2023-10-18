'Dream come true' - Everton forward can't wait for the Merseyside derby

Everton face Liverpool this weekend and the summer signing will be hoping to make his Merseyside derby debut.

Everton forward Beto has revealed that it is a 'dream come true' to be involved in a Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

Beto, 25, joined from Udinese in the summer transfer window and has spoken out in the past that one reason as to why he chose to leave Italy was down to the fact he has been a big Everton fan for more than 10 years.

Sean Dyche was quick to throw the Portuguese forward into action after he signed late in the window and he netted on his debut in the EFL Cup against Doncaster, before going on to start the next three Premier League games against Sheffield United, Arsenal and Brentford.

He had previously spoken about how Romelu Lukaku and Samuel Eto'o were big idols for him in the past and now he has the chance to write his own story in what is the 243rd meeting between the city rivals.

Speaking ahead of the Derby, Beto revealed his past experiences watching the Toffees in action against Liverpool and claimed it's a dream come true to be involved.

"I always watched the Merseyside derbies growing up," Beto told evertonfc.com. "That is where it started.

"My all-time hero is Samuel Eto’o and I loved Romelu Lukaku so both of those guys made me want Everton to win even more.

"I would watch the derbies and say, ‘Everton can’t lose this!’, but I watched a lot of [Everton] games and still remember them now.

"The 4-0 win against Manchester City stands out and the 6-2 against Bournemouth when Lukaku scored four goals. For me, yes, it is a dream to have the chance to play in these games."

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning to full fitness, Beto was restricted to substitute appearances during the home loss to Luton Town and the win over Bournemouth.

