‘Easy decision’ - Curtis Sironen delighted to sign new St Helens deal

Tough tackling back rower Curtis Sironen has pledged his future to Super League champions St Helens and has signed a new deal to keep him at the club until 2025.

The 29-year-old Australian joined Saints ahead of the 2022 campaign and has found a home in St Helens after flying across the world to play his rugby.

After agreeing a new contract to keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium, Sironen told saintsrlfc.com : “I’m over the moon! As soon as I got here, I fell in love with the club and the group of players and the fans, so I’m just honoured that I get to continue here for the next few years and hopefully have similar success to what I’ve already had here. I’m excited for the next few years.

“With the experience of the Grand Final last year and then going to Australia early this year, that togetherness of the club and the success, it is something I’m chasing again. It was an easy decision for me.”

In his first campaign with St Helens, the back-rower made 24 appearances, scored three tries, and established himself as a fearsome edge player with strong running and plenty of aggression in both defence and attack. Sironen helped the Red V return to Old Trafford to secure a fourth successive Super League title in what was his first Grand Final appearance.