Shane Wane has named the Saints legend he believes will do a great job at his hometown club.

Paul Wellens during his playing days at St Helens. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

When it was first suggested in the media at least six months ago that St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf was being head-hunted by several NRL clubs, I hinted that if he returned home the perfect replacement would be his current No. 2, Paul Wellens, as the next boss of Saints.

It seems I’m in good company as England boss Shane Wane, former Saints’ idol Paul Sculthorpe and Woolf himself share my views.

St Helens-born full back Wellens has been right-hand man to both Woolf and his predecessor, Justin Holbrook, since injury called time on his 495-match playing career with his hometown club in 2015.

He has also been assistant coach with England under Wane, Steve McNamara and Wayne Bennett.

“He’s a great coach, having been involved with some really good bosses,” declared Wane. “He’s had a good life in sport, he was a great player and has the makings of a great head coach.

“I’m sure St Helens will do their due diligence and, if there’s someone better than Wello, then they will go with them but, if Wello’s the man, he’ll do well for sure.”

Wellens will step up his duties with the national team ahead of the World Cup once the domestic season is over.

Wane says he has also come to terms with the decision of St Helens captain James Roby to stick with his retirement from the international game, despite opting to continue with his club in 2023.

“It’s a shame about James,” he said. “He’s a great player but I totally understand and I’ve got Daryl Clark, Micky Mac (McIlorum) and Paul McShane. I’m not one for dwelling on things.”