Jet-heeled Adam Swift snatched a superb hat-trick as Hull FC booked their place in the last eight.

Saints will come-face-to-face with a player they know inside out in the quarter-final stages of the Rugby League Challenge Cup next month.

Jet-heeled St Helens-born and bred winger Adam Swift, who made his debut for his hometown outfit in 2012 before eventually moving to Hull FC, will be relishing the chance of landing a knock-out blow to the club which gave him his first break in professional Rugby League.

The draw was made on Sunday following the Black and Whites thumping 32-8 sixth round win at Castleford where the 30-year-old former Cowley International College student snatched a superb hat-trick.

Hull are in a rich vein of form at this stage of the season and with home advantage the Humbesiders, who are renowned as dogged cup fighters, will give Saints a run for their money.

The tie of the round involves holders Wigan Warriors and current Super League leaders Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium. Other fixtures to be played over the weekend of June 17-19 are: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils, York Knights v Leigh Leopards.

Adam Swift snatched a superb hat-trick for Hull FC versus Castleford. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

BBC TV will get the first pick for the Saturday and Sunday encounters, while Via Play will broadcast the two remaining matches.

