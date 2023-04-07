“I love playing against Wigan. I cannot wait for it to start.”

The clock is ticking down rapidly to Rugby League’s first showcase match of the Betfred Super League season - and two ‘outsiders’ are hoping to swing the result their way.

Both Saints’ half back, Lewis Dodd and Wigan counterpart Harry Smith, are Widnes born and bred and came through the junior ranks at Halton Hornets. Now they come face to-face at the DW Stadium and expect fireworks to fly in front of a buoyant 20,000-plus crowd.

Dodd, who missed most of last year’s campaign with an Achilles heel injury, is fit and raring to go and with seven matches already under his belt, including the World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers in February, his vision ad rock solid kicking game is likely to be a key factor in the destiny of the two points.

Smith, too, is in a rich vein of form and at 23 the world is his oyster. He said: "These games are really important and are special for us as a team, as well as the town itself."

Dodd, who is also on the radar of NRL clubs, told Saints TV: "I love playing against Harry and Wigan in particular. It’s one game our families love to watch and I cannot wait for it to start."

Of his club’ s early season form, the playmaker added: "We are getting there week by week and hopefully we will put our best foot forward at the DW Stadium."

He also found time to acknowledge the contribution fellow half back Jonny Lomax had made to his progress in the sport. Dodd said: "Jonny has helped me 100% during my career and I wouldn’t be the player I am today without his support."