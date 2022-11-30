Rebecca Burnett and Jordan Henderson have known each other since their teens

Jordan Henderson is part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad who have just made it through to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup.

The Liverpool midfielder, 32, played the full 90-minutes against Group B opponents Wales last night, and despite not getting a goal, The Three Lions won 3-0 thanks to Rashford and Foden.

Advertisement

Henderson’s wife was a regular face in the stands of the World Cup in 2018, but is yet to be spotted in Qatar.

Prior to the competion beginning, Henderson said his wife, kids and dad could boycott the World Cup due fears over thir safety.

This comes after they were caught up in violent scenes at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, and the disorganised chaos of the Champions League final in Paris this year.

So, who is Rebecca Burnett and how long has she been dating Jordan Henderson?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool with his wife and child at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on May 11, 2014 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Who is Rebecca Burnett?

Rebecca Burnett is 31-years-old, and was reportedly born in North Virginia, USA but moved to England as a child, due to her parents career.

The mother-of-three remains out of the spotlight and despite her husband being a football star, her Instagram is on a private setting.

Advertisement

How long has Jordan Henderson been dating Rebecca Burnett?

Advertisement

Jordan Henderson and Rebecca Burnett met when they were teenagers, whilst Henderson was playing for Sunderland’s youth team.

They got married in 2014 with just close friends and family at the lavish ceremony, and that same year they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elexa.

Advertisement

They later welcomed daughter Alba in 2015, and son Myles in February 2020.

In an interview, the Liverpool captain admitted his young children are already following in his footsteps.

Two-year-old Myles is “kicking the ball around” and even aiming at the net, whilst eight-year-old Elexa has started collecting Match Attax football cards and going to training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Elexa, Henderson said: “My girl has started playing now and enjoys it. I am going to try and get out and watch the Women’s Euros over this summer, because she is asking questions and getting involved in it now.”