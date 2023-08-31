Fans who want to be part of The Wall of Legends, which marks the club’s 150th anniversary, should get in touch with the club.

The Wall of Legends at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium. Image: Saints RFC

Saints have installed the first phase of their Wall of Legends at the Totally Wicked Stadium, dedicated in the honour of the club’s devoted fans and their families.

Now they are moving onto stage two and urging fans who want to be part of The Wall of Legends, which marks the club’s 150th anniversary, to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wall is an area where devotees will be able to place their personalised messages into specially customised wall plaques. But a club spokesman warned: "They are available on a first-come first-served basis while availability lasts.”

They added: "A commemorative plaque is a perfect gift for a loved one, for a birthday, anniversary or special occasion, and is the ideal way to show everlasting support for your beloved Saints.”

Installation dates are yet to be confirmed, but this will likely be in early 2024.

The first section of the wall was commissioned at the rear of the Totally Wicked North Stand back in 2012 at the opening of the stadium. This new area will again be located at the exterior rear of the stadium and anyone requiring further information be emailing [email protected]