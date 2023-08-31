‘First-come, first-served’ - First phase of St Helens’ Wall of Legends for fans installed at stadium
Fans who want to be part of The Wall of Legends, which marks the club’s 150th anniversary, should get in touch with the club.
Saints have installed the first phase of their Wall of Legends at the Totally Wicked Stadium, dedicated in the honour of the club’s devoted fans and their families.
Now they are moving onto stage two and urging fans who want to be part of The Wall of Legends, which marks the club’s 150th anniversary, to get in touch.
The wall is an area where devotees will be able to place their personalised messages into specially customised wall plaques. But a club spokesman warned: "They are available on a first-come first-served basis while availability lasts.”
They added: "A commemorative plaque is a perfect gift for a loved one, for a birthday, anniversary or special occasion, and is the ideal way to show everlasting support for your beloved Saints.”
Installation dates are yet to be confirmed, but this will likely be in early 2024.
The first section of the wall was commissioned at the rear of the Totally Wicked North Stand back in 2012 at the opening of the stadium. This new area will again be located at the exterior rear of the stadium and anyone requiring further information be emailing [email protected]
Fans, who obtain a wall plaque, also have the option to purchase a replica (of their tile that will be placed in the wall) to take home with them.