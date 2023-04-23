A look at who has picked up the most yellow cards including a few players with a Liverpool and Everton connection

Both Liverpool and Everton have never been relegated from the top flight. The Merseyside pair have also been ever-present since the Premier League formed in 1992.

The Toffees are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table again this term under Sean Dyche and will be hoping to avoid slipping into the Championship for the first time ever. Both clubs have had their fair share of tough tackling players over the years.

Here is a look at the 20 most yellow carded players in Premier League history with plenty of them having connections to both Liverpool and Everton...

1 . 20. James Milner 71 yellows

2 . 19. Paul Ince 74 yellows

3 . 18. Richard Dunne 74 yellows

4 . 17. Gavin McCann 75 yellows