20 worst yellow cards offenders in Premier League history including Liverpool and Everton favourites - gallery

A look at who has picked up the most yellow cards including a few players with a Liverpool and Everton connection

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Both Liverpool and Everton have never been relegated from the top flight. The Merseyside pair have also been ever-present since the Premier League formed in 1992.

The Toffees are fighting for their lives near the bottom of the table again this term under Sean Dyche and will be hoping to avoid slipping into the Championship for the first time ever. Both clubs have had their fair share of tough tackling players over the years.

Here is a look at the 20 most yellow carded players in Premier League history with plenty of them having connections to both Liverpool and Everton...

71 yellows

1. 20. James Milner

71 yellows

74 yellows

2. 19. Paul Ince

74 yellows

74 yellows

3. 18. Richard Dunne

74 yellows

75 yellows

4. 17. Gavin McCann

75 yellows

