England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his 26-man squad to take to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his final 26-man squad as England prepare to compete at the first ever winter World Cup, in Qatar.

With 11 days to go until the Three Lions kick-off their Group B campaign against Iran, Southgate will be hoping there are no major injuries on the final weekend of Premier League action before his team fly out.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has made the final cut despite not being a regular under the England boss. The right-back did not play a single minute during the last international break.

However, the 24-year-old is hugely experienced, having won both the Champions League and the Premier League, and would have been hugely unfortunate to miss out, especially with Chelsea full-back Reece James out injured.

Injury-plagued Everton striker Calvert-Lewin had put himself back in the picture with a run of decent performances, but a dislocated shoulder against Leicester City at the weekend put an end to any realistic World Cup hopes.

Southgate has included a number of players recovering from injury, whose participation in the tournament might be touch and go, such as Manchester City pair Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. However, the England boss was unwilling to take a risk on Calvert-Lewin.

Advertisement

Everton team-mates Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady have both been named in the final selection, along with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Elsewhere, James Maddison and Callum Wilson are in the squad after Southgate handed the in-form pair their first international call-ups in three years. Maddison’s only England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019 - the last squad four-cap Wilson was involved in.

Trent Alexander-Arnold last played for England in a 1-0 loss against Hungary in June. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

There is a recall for rejuvenated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, whose last cap came in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

There is no space in Southgate’s Qatar selection for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Brentford frontman Ivan Toney or West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen.

City duo Walker and Phillips were included despite a lack of match fitness, while Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been named in the squad despite his limited game time.

Advertisement

Versatile Arsenal defender Ben White has been brought into a group that has Luke Shaw as the only out-and-out left-back. Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori and Tyrone Mings are among those missing out.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher made the cut but Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse again just missed out on a major tournament squad.