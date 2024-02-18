The construction of Everton's new stadium continues apace.

Work continues on the site at Bramley-Moore Dock on the waterfront of the city, with the 52,888-seater ground starting to take stunning shape.

The stadium is set to be completed by the end of this year, although Everton won't make the move from Goodison Park until the start of the 2025-26 season. It'll be a sad day leaving the Grand Old Lady, although the Toffees' new home will be a state-of-the-art facility that has already been selected to host games at the 2028 European Championships.

As supporters continued to become more and more excited about the move, here's a look at some of the latest photos taken of the new stadium.

1 . Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Ian Fairbrother Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Ian Fairbrother. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

