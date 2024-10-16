10 players who could miss Ipswich Town vs Everton after freak injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ipswich Town vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton return to action when they make the trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees endured a challenging start to the 2024-25 season, but results picked up before the international break. Sean Dyche’s side are unbeaten in their previous three matches, including a first victory - a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace - and a gutsy 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last time out.

Everton, who are 15th, will now be aiming to climb the Premier League table with a run of fixtures that could be regarded as favourable approaching. Firstly, the Blues travel to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have made a decent start to life back in the top flight and sit just one point and one place below Everton, although they suffered a 4-1 defeat by West Ham United last time out.

Both sides have injury issues heading into the encounter. Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at the early team news.

Ipswich Town injury news

Axel Tuanzebe - out

The defender suffered a freak injury when he nearly lost his thumb while doing the washing up because of a broken glass. He’s sidelined for a significant period of time.

Jens-Lys Cajuste - doubt

The midfielder, on loan from Napoli, has missed the Tractor Boys’ past two games with a knee issue. However, Cajuste could have used the break to get closer to fitness.

Nathan Broadhead - doubt

The Everton academy product helped Ipswich in their remarkable rise from League One of the Premier League. Broadhead has yet to play for the Tractor Boys this term but he did come off the bench for Wales in a 1-0 win over Montenegro earlier this week. Kieran McKenna will have to assess whether the forward is ready to make a first-team return.

Massimo Luongo - doubt

The midfielder was not available for Ipswich’s loss to West Ham and had to pull out of Australia duty because of an ankle complaint.

Ali Al Hamadi - doubt

The forward has been sidelined for the Tractor Boys’ previous four games and was forced to be omitted from Iraq’s squad during the international break.

Everton injury news

Iliman Ndiaye - available

The forward has enjoyed a fine start to his Everton career, scoring two goals in nine appearances since signing from Marseille. There was fear among fans when Ndiaye limped out of Senegal’s 4-0 win over Malawi last week, but he was fit enough to come off the bench in a 1-0 triumph when the two countries met again on Tuesday.

Jarrad Branthwaite - potential return

The centre-back has made just one appearance for Everton this season, having had groin surgery in the summer before suffering a minor thigh issue. But Branthwaite posted images of himself in training on social media earlier this week, which suggests he’s making goof progress

Vitalii Mykolenko - potential return

The left-back was absent against Newcastle because of a calf problem and subsequently pulled out of Ukraine duty. However, Dyche believed that Mykolenko’s issue was not too serious and he could be back.

Nathan Patterson - minor doubt

The right-back hasn’t played for Everton since April after suffering a serious hamstring complaint that required surgery. Patterson has now made three appearances for the under-21s, including 90 minutes in a 4-2 loss to Wolves. But Dyche and his staff must now have to decide if Patterson is ready or leave it a little longer.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain has been absent for more than a month after suffering a calf injury representing the Republic of Ireland in a 2-0 loss to England in September. Coleman will have used the break to get closer to availability but he has had several niggling issues and won’t want to rush back.

Armando Broja - out

The summer signing from Chelsea arrived on loan at Everton with an Achilles injury. Broja has been working his way back to full fitness but he will likely need minutes for the under-21s before being available for first-team selection.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker sustained a foot issue days before the season started and was forced to have an operation. Chermiti will also require minutes for the under-21s given he’s been absent for two months.

Stanley Mills - out

The versatile 20-year-old is still to return after he suffered a serious knee injury in January during an impressive loan spell at Oxford United.