1 . Dele Alli

As it stands, Alli has made just 13 appearances for the club and he's failed to provide a goal or assist across that time. Signed on a conditional fee, his wages were reportedly £100k-a-week and the club would have to pay £10m if he makes 20 appearances, which is one of three clauses that could see the deal rise to £40m. He has been recovering for the majority of the season and his current deal expires in the summer and there's no news of what his future will hold despite Sean Dyche consistently defending him whenever his name is mentioned.