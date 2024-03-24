Everton have a rich history and have housed plenty of top-class players, but there's also been plenty of misfires on the pitch.
At the current time, the club are struggling to return to the positions in the league table where they belong with the last three years being a really poor downturn of performance for reasons both on and off-the-pitch. During this time there have been plenty of flops on the pitch but a list from over the course of the last few decades reveals plenty of players who failed to cut it at Goodison Park.
With the international break in full swing, we've decided to look at the worst players to play for the club - but how many on this list do you know?
1. Dele Alli
As it stands, Alli has made just 13 appearances for the club and he's failed to provide a goal or assist across that time. Signed on a conditional fee, his wages were reportedly £100k-a-week and the club would have to pay £10m if he makes 20 appearances, which is one of three clauses that could see the deal rise to £40m. He has been recovering for the majority of the season and his current deal expires in the summer and there's no news of what his future will hold despite Sean Dyche consistently defending him whenever his name is mentioned.
2. Sandro Ramirez
The forward impressed in Spain and was signed for £5m but he made just eight appearances before leaving on loan.
3. Lars Jacobsen
Jacobsen failed to make an appearance due to injuries until March when he signed and made just five further appearances. Surprisingly, the club offered him a new deal but he rejected and opted to move to Blackburn. Very strange.
4. Per Kroldrup
Leon Osman told a story that the defender struggled to head the ball in an early training session and his time at Everton was short and disappointing. It was £5m down the drain as his debut was delayed until December and then he left not long after his first appearance against Villa, which was a 4-0 drubbing. Wow.