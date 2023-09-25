11 amazing photos from Everton’s stunning Brentford win

Everton powered to a 3-1 away victory at Brentford as they secured a much-needed victory over the weekend. Sean Dyche ’s side pulled off an unlikely result on the road after previously losing four of their first five games this season thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin .

That win sees them move up to 15th and now confidence is high heading into their next two games against lowly Luton and 17th-placed Bournemouth. Before those league games, a trip to Aston Villa awaits Dyche’s side in the EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday night but fans will still be thinking about what was a brilliant away day in London.