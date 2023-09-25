Register
11 amazing photos from Everton’s stunning Brentford win

The Toffees secured their first win of the season at the Brentford Community Stadium.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Everton powered to a 3-1 away victory at Brentford as they secured a much-needed victory over the weekend. Sean Dyche’s side pulled off an unlikely result on the road after previously losing four of their first five games this season thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That win sees them move up to 15th and now confidence is high heading into their next two games against lowly Luton and 17th-placed Bournemouth. Before those league games, a trip to Aston Villa awaits Dyche’s side in the EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday night but fans will still be thinking about what was a brilliant away day in London.

Jordan Pickford under the lights.

1. A stunning shot of the Brentford Community Stadium

Both James Tarkowski and Pickford throw everything on the line to stay in the game.

2. Bodies on the line

Doucoure opens the scoring for Everton.

3. Everton’s opener

A great photo which captures three rampant Everton players.

4. On the charge

