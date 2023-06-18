Register
11 free agents Everton could target in the summer transfer window

Everton may have a tight budget in the summer transfer window and the free agent market could be key.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is officially open - and it’s set to be a pivotal one for Everton.

The Toffees have been in a Premier League relegation scrap for the past two seasons - only narrowly avoiding the drop on the final day of the 2022-23 season following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

In the aftermath of that victory, manager Sean Dyche was under no illusions of the task that he still faces. The Everton manager admitted there was ‘massive amounts of work to be done’ to turn the club around both on and off the pitch.

Financial constraints mean that Dyche may be forced to work with a limited budget in the window. Utilising the free agent and loan market could be key if Everton are to improve their squad.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the free agents who the Blues could look to target.

Related topics:Sean DychePremier League