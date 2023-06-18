Everton may have a tight budget in the summer transfer window and the free agent market could be key.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The summer transfer window is officially open - and it’s set to be a pivotal one for Everton.

The Toffees have been in a Premier League relegation scrap for the past two seasons - only narrowly avoiding the drop on the final day of the 2022-23 season following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the aftermath of that victory, manager Sean Dyche was under no illusions of the task that he still faces. The Everton manager admitted there was ‘massive amounts of work to be done’ to turn the club around both on and off the pitch.

Financial constraints mean that Dyche may be forced to work with a limited budget in the window. Utilising the free agent and loan market could be key if Everton are to improve their squad.