Everton need to make several signings in the summer transfer window but may have a limited budget.

The summer transfer window is officially open - and it’s set to be a pivotal one for Everton.

The Toffees have been in a Premier League relegation scrap for the past two seasons - only narrowly avoiding the drop on the final day of the 2022-23 season following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

In the aftermath of that victory, manager Sean Dyche was under no illusions of the task that he still faces. The Everton manager admitted there was ‘massive amounts of work to be done’ to turn the club around both on and off the pitch.

Financial constraints mean that Dyche may be forced to work with a limited budget in the window. Utilising the free agent and loan market could be key if Everton are to improve their squad.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the free agents who the Blues could look to target.

1 . WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on May 20, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2 . Ainsley Maitland-Niles Once a target for Everton in the summer of 2021. Maitland-Niles has been released by Arsenal and is a versatile player, capable of playing in midfield and right-back.

3 . Moussa Dembélé The striker has been linked with a move to Goodison after his exit from Lyon. He hit 70 goals in 172 games for the French side.

4 . Lucas Moura The winger spent six years at Tottenham before his release this summer, helping them reach the Champions League final in 2019.

