11 free agents who Everton could still sign in the summer transfer window

Everton are poised to sign James Tarkowski as he prepares to leave Burnley but there more unattached players available.

It’s no secret that Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his Everton squad this summer.

After successfully steering the Toffees to Premier League safety last season, the focus is now very much on the future.

Lampard’s aiming to ensure Everton do not face another relegation scrap and instead push up the table.

However, given the financial problems at Goodison Park, Lampard may have to be shrewd when it comes to his transfer business.

James Tarkowski is expected to be announced as Everton’s first signing. The centre-back has left Burnley upon the expiry of his contract and will join the Blues on a free transfer.

Indeed, there are several other unattached players available who could appeal to Lampard.

We take a look at those who’re still to sign for a new club.

1. Christian Eriksen The midfielder made a remarkable return to playing with Brentford in the second half of the season after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euros. Now weighing up his future and Everton have been linked. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

2. Jesse Lingard The attacking midfielder has left Man Utd and was linked to Everton several times last summer. Photo: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

3. Isco The Spain international departed Real Madrid after nine years. He was linked to Everton during Rafa Benitez’s short stint as manager. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Corentin Tolisso The midfielder made only 22 appearances for Bayern Munich last season. However, he remains in favour at international level with France and Everton are in need of an additional midfielder.