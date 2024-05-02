Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Any contingency plans for the Championship can be ripped up. If Sean Dyche and Kevin Thelwell had been preparing for the worst then there is no need to press on.

Everton are a Premier League club for another season. They have avoided relegation comfortably despite being deducted eight points. The Toffees’ proud top-flight record will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Dyche is well aware that there is plenty of work still to be done. Everton are still in a precarious position financially, while the protracted 777 Partners takeover saga continues.

The Blues boss has insisted that the club won’t ‘necessarily’ have to sell assets to meet profit and sustainability rules. But it’s likely that Everton will again be working on a strict budget. Dyche and director of football Thelwell will have to be savvy with how they operate when it comes to incomings.

Given that funds may be tight, utilising the free-agent market. The Toffees signed Ashley Young last summer and James Tarkowski arrived for nothing in the summer of 2022.