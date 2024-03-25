Everton have been blessed with plenty of legends across their history and with the international break in full swing, we've decided to look at the cream of the crop.
There's record-breaking goal scorers, incredible shot-stoppers and record-breaking transfers and there are plenty to name. As we await the return of club football, we have compiled our pick of the best Everton players of all time, covering multiple positions.
1. Neville Southall
One of the best keepers of his generations and he holds the all-time club appearance record - racking up a whopping 750 appearances in all competitions.
2. Dixie Dean
One of England's greatest ever goalscorers, he tops the list of scorers in the club's history and is an icon. Scoring 383 goals in total, he even managed 92 goals in one calendar year.
3. Gary Lineker
He spent just one season at the club but he managed 30 goals in a brilliant campaign.
4. Peter Reid
Reid was a ferocious midfielder who helped the club to claim the First Division title and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1984/1985 – as he earnt the PFA player of the year that same season.