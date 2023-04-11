11 players who could leave Everton this summer, including eight out of contract - gallery
The future is uncertain for a large group of players heading into the summer.
Everton are currently embroiled in a relegation battle that seems destined to go down to the wire and there’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the futures of the players as well as the club’s Premier League status.
With Sean Dyche arriving in late-January, there wasn’t much time to address squad issues, but when the summer window rolls around he will have a chance to take stock of his current players. There’s plenty who’s futures are up for debate.
Even without the eight players who are currently set to leave at the end of their contracts this summer, there’s still question marks about players leaving, loan players returning and youth players being promoted.
We’ve decided to focus on the uncertain futures of players in a squad that certainly needs a refresh in order to avoid another season fighting relegation.
Here’s 11 players who’s futures are uncertain at Everton.