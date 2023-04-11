The future is uncertain for a large group of players heading into the summer.

Everton are currently embroiled in a relegation battle that seems destined to go down to the wire and there’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the futures of the players as well as the club’s Premier League status.

With Sean Dyche arriving in late-January, there wasn’t much time to address squad issues, but when the summer window rolls around he will have a chance to take stock of his current players. There’s plenty who’s futures are up for debate.

Even without the eight players who are currently set to leave at the end of their contracts this summer, there’s still question marks about players leaving, loan players returning and youth players being promoted.

We’ve decided to focus on the uncertain futures of players in a squad that certainly needs a refresh in order to avoid another season fighting relegation.

Here’s 11 players who’s futures are uncertain at Everton.

1 . Andros Townsend The winger is out of contract this summer and has experienced a torrid season with injuries, having missed 45 games since suffering a cruciate ligament injury last year. At 31, its unclear if he'll be able to become a reliable figure for Dyche and he could exit in the summer.

2 . Andy Lonergan The third-choice goalkeeper is 39 now and out of contract in the summer - he’s also never made an appearance for the club despite joining in 2021.

3 . Asmir Begovic Begovic is the back-up to Jordan Pickford and has a wealth of Premier League experience, but he's only made 10 appearances since joining in 2021 on a free and he could exit in the same fashion to seek first-team football in the twilight of his career.

4 . Seamus Coleman The Everton veteran has been an integral figure over the years and even at 34, he’s enjoyed plenty of game time this season due to frequent injuries to Nathan Patterson. His experience and presence in the squad is still key but there hasn’t been any talk of a new deal with his current one set to expire in the summer.