Everton's financial situation continues to be perilous and there is a huge uncertainty over what they will be able to spend this summer.

Some players could leave, as all of Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Plus, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma will return to Leeds United and Villarreal respectively. Therefore, signing players on a free - of which they did last summer - could be their salvation and there are options on the market, but who?