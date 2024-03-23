Everton's financial situation continues to be perilous and there is a huge uncertainty over what they will be able to spend this summer.
Some players could leave, as all of Andre Gomes, Dele Alli, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Plus, Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma will return to Leeds United and Villarreal respectively. Therefore, signing players on a free - of which they did last summer - could be their salvation and there are options on the market, but who?
1. Lloyd Kelly
The Bournemouth defender can cover at full-back or centre-back and has plenty of experience in the PL. He could provide vital cover across the back.
2. Josh Brownhill
Brownhill has a high work-rate in midfield and is defensively minded. He could provide depth and help bring fresher legs with Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gueye poised to leave.
3. Anthony Martial
Martial has a strong record against Everton but he has fallen out of favour at United. It would be an unlikely signing but he would certainly add a new dynamic and more quality.
4. Tosin Adarabioyo
The Fulham defender is yet to sign a new deal and would be a huge coup for Everton as he is being scouted by clubs challenging for Europe.