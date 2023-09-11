Register
12 latest photos of Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium under construction

Everton’s new stadium is due to open in the 2024-25 season.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:11 BST

Everton’s new stadium on the waterfront of Liverpool is set to open in just more than a year’s time.

The Toffees are hopeful that the 52,888-seater ground at the site of Bramley-Moore Dock will be be ready during the 2024-25 season. While it’s expected that work will not be complete for the start of the campaign, a finish date towards the end of 2024 has been mooted.

A decision is still to be made whether Everton will make the move from Goodison Park midway through the season or wait until the 2025-26 season, with test events required before the opening.

Here’s a look at the latest photos uploaded of the construction of the site.

1. A general view of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2. A general view of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

3. A general view of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

4. A general view of Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under construction. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

