It proved a memorable occasion at Goodison Park as Everton eased their Premier League relegation fears.

Everton fans turned out in force to inspire their team to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Supporters lined the streets before kick-off at Goodison Park to welcome in the team bus.

Indeed, they did all they could off the pitch to give the Toffees a boost in their Premier League relegation battle.

And Frank Lampard and his troops certainly delivered. They picked up a 1-0 win - courtesy of Richarlison’s second-half goal - to move Everton to points adrift of safety with a game in hand on Leeds United and Burnley.

Lampard eulogised Evertonians for the atmosphere they created from before kick-off until the final whistle.

Here are some brilliant photos taken from the occasion.

