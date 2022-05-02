Supporters lined the streets before kick-off at Goodison Park to welcome in the team bus.
Indeed, they did all they could off the pitch to give the Toffees a boost in their Premier League relegation battle.
And Frank Lampard and his troops certainly delivered. They picked up a 1-0 win - courtesy of Richarlison’s second-half goal - to move Everton to points adrift of safety with a game in hand on Leeds United and Burnley.
Lampard eulogised Evertonians for the atmosphere they created from before kick-off until the final whistle.
