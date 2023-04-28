Register
Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.
Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.

13 stunning photos of Everton fans outside Goodison Park ahead of Newcastle clash

Thousands of Everton fans welcomed in the team coach before the 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th Apr 2023, 00:57 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST

If Everton are to be relegated from the Premier League this season, the fans can at least say they’ve done everything in their power to try to stop that from happening.

Toffees supporters continue to give their ardent back to the team - having helped drag the club to safety last term.

Everton sit 19th in the table with just five matches to play. And while there is ire towards owner Farhad Moshiri and the board, fans know the team still need their backing.

That’s exactly what happened before the clash against Newcastle United on Thursday night. Thousands of Evertonians lined the streets to welcome in the team bus with a bearpit atmosphere created.

The Blues suffered a 4-1 loss which means they remain in a precarious position. Yet the fans can be proud how they tried to push Everton on to victory.

Here are some of the stunning photos that encapture the coach welcome.

1. Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

3. Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

4. Everton fans greet the team coach at Goodison Park before the clash against Newcastle United.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

