Sean Dyche may look to make major changes to his Everton squad.

Sean Dyche is under no illusions of the task he faces at Everton over the summer.

Despite the Toffees securing Premier League survival - courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season - there is still plenty of work to be done.

Everton have stayed up by their skin of their teeth in the past two campaigns. Having also suffered heavy losses off the field, Dyche is all too aware he won’t be handed a hefty war chest.

But that’s not to say that the Blues manager won’t be plotting changes to his squad. Dyche will want to bring in new players that align with his philosophy and beliefs to ensure Everton climb the table in 2023-24.

That means that there could be an overhaul of the squad. There are several players who are out of contract while others could be moved on.

Here’s a look at those who could depart in the summer transfer window.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on May 28, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Sean Dyche has several Everton squad decisions to make. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2 . Yerry Mina The centre-back has already confirmed that he will leave at the end of his contract after five years at Goodison.

3 . Conor Coady Everton hold the option to turn the defender’s loan move from Wolves into a permanent deal for £4.5 million. But Coady did fall out of favour under Dyche before being brought back into the team for the Bournemouth game. An intriguing situation.

4 . Andros Townsend The winger didn’t make an appearance all season after suffering a cruel ACL injury in March 2022. Townsend’s contract is soon to expire.