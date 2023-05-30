Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

14 players who may leave Everton during summer transfer window overhaul - gallery

Sean Dyche may look to make major changes to his Everton squad.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 30th May 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:45 BST

Sean Dyche is under no illusions of the task he faces at Everton over the summer.

Despite the Toffees securing Premier League survival - courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season - there is still plenty of work to be done.

Everton have stayed up by their skin of their teeth in the past two campaigns. Having also suffered heavy losses off the field, Dyche is all too aware he won’t be handed a hefty war chest.

But that’s not to say that the Blues manager won’t be plotting changes to his squad. Dyche will want to bring in new players that align with his philosophy and beliefs to ensure Everton climb the table in 2023-24.

That means that there could be an overhaul of the squad. There are several players who are out of contract while others could be moved on.

Here’s a look at those who could depart in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche has several Everton squad decisions to make. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

1. LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on May 28, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has several Everton squad decisions to make. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The centre-back has already confirmed that he will leave at the end of his contract after five years at Goodison.

2. Yerry Mina

The centre-back has already confirmed that he will leave at the end of his contract after five years at Goodison.

Everton hold the option to turn the defender’s loan move from Wolves into a permanent deal for £4.5 million. But Coady did fall out of favour under Dyche before being brought back into the team for the Bournemouth game. An intriguing situation.

3. Conor Coady

Everton hold the option to turn the defender’s loan move from Wolves into a permanent deal for £4.5 million. But Coady did fall out of favour under Dyche before being brought back into the team for the Bournemouth game. An intriguing situation.

The winger didn’t make an appearance all season after suffering a cruel ACL injury in March 2022. Townsend’s contract is soon to expire.

4. Andros Townsend

The winger didn’t make an appearance all season after suffering a cruel ACL injury in March 2022. Townsend’s contract is soon to expire.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sean DychePremier LeagueBournemouth