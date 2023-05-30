14 players who may leave Everton during summer transfer window overhaul - gallery
Sean Dyche may look to make major changes to his Everton squad.
Sean Dyche is under no illusions of the task he faces at Everton over the summer.
Despite the Toffees securing Premier League survival - courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the season - there is still plenty of work to be done.
Everton have stayed up by their skin of their teeth in the past two campaigns. Having also suffered heavy losses off the field, Dyche is all too aware he won’t be handed a hefty war chest.
But that’s not to say that the Blues manager won’t be plotting changes to his squad. Dyche will want to bring in new players that align with his philosophy and beliefs to ensure Everton climb the table in 2023-24.
That means that there could be an overhaul of the squad. There are several players who are out of contract while others could be moved on.
Here’s a look at those who could depart in the summer transfer window.