The free agents that Everton could still sign in the summer transfer window.

Everton are set to complete their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Ashley Young is expected arrived at Goodison Park and pen a short-term deal ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 38-year-old has a wealth of experience under his belt, having made 677 senior club appearances. He also won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester United and Serie A title at Inter Milan.

Young joins the Toffees on the back of his departure from Aston Villa. He was released at the end of his contract, having made 57 outings in the past two seasons.

It means that the versatile performer moves to Everton on a free transfer. Given the precarious financial situation that the Blues find themselves in, recruiting unattached players could be important.

With that in mind, here’s a look at who is still available for Sean Dyche’s side.

1 . Daichi Kamada The attacking midfielder, 26, has departed Eintracht Frankfurt, having scored 40 goals in 169 appearances. He also helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup. Photo: Koji Watanabe/Getty Image

2 . Ainsley Maitland-Niles Once a target for Everton in the summer of 2021. Maitland-Niles, 25, has been released by Arsenal and is a versatile player, capable of playing in midfield and right-back.

3 . Moussa Dembélé The striker has been linked with a move to Goodison after his exit from Lyon. The 26-year-old hit 70 goals in 172 games for the French side.

4 . Jonathan Bamba The winger, 27, helped Lille claim the Ligue 1 title in 2021. He recorded a total of 29 goals and 35 assists in 200 outings for the French club. Photo: FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images