Everton have several players who could be sold or leave on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Tom Davies’ departure from Everton has been confirmed.

The midfielder has opted to reject a new contract at the Toffees as he seeks regular football elsewhere.

Davies made 179 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals. But he leaves Goodison Park at the age of 24 looking to reignite his career.

The Everton academy graduate joins Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic who also depart at the end of their respective deals.

But there could well be more exits from Sean Dyche’s side before the summer transfer window shuts. The Blues have a number of fringe players the may look to offload, several youngsters who could head out on loan - and a key start who has already reportedly attracted interest.

2 . Mason Holgate - permanent The defender has been down the pecking order for the past two seasons and Everton could look to cash in on him. Holgate may also want regular football elsewhere. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

3 . Neal Maupay - permanent The striker endured a lacklustre maiden season at Goodison, scoring just one goal. A switch to Italy or France has been suggested. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

4 . Ellis Simms - permanent The centre-forward has attracted interest and Everton could raise funds by selling Simms. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images