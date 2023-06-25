Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin

15 players who could leave Everton in the summer transfer window after latest exit - gallery

Everton have several players who could be sold or leave on loan ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 08:56 BST

Tom Davies’ departure from Everton has been confirmed.

The midfielder has opted to reject a new contract at the Toffees as he seeks regular football elsewhere.

Davies made 179 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals. But he leaves Goodison Park at the age of 24 looking to reignite his career.

The Everton academy graduate joins Yerry Mina, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic who also depart at the end of their respective deals.

But there could well be more exits from Sean Dyche’s side before the summer transfer window shuts. The Blues have a number of fringe players the may look to offload, several youngsters who could head out on loan - and a key start who has already reportedly attracted interest.

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The defender has been down the pecking order for the past two seasons and Everton could look to cash in on him. Holgate may also want regular football elsewhere.

2. Mason Holgate - permanent

The defender has been down the pecking order for the past two seasons and Everton could look to cash in on him. Holgate may also want regular football elsewhere. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The striker endured a lacklustre maiden season at Goodison, scoring just one goal. A switch to Italy or France has been suggested.

3. Neal Maupay - permanent

The striker endured a lacklustre maiden season at Goodison, scoring just one goal. A switch to Italy or France has been suggested. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The centre-forward has attracted interest and Everton could raise funds by selling Simms.

4. Ellis Simms - permanent

The centre-forward has attracted interest and Everton could raise funds by selling Simms. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Next Page
Page 1 of 4