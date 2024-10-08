Work continues on Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)Work continues on Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Work continues on Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on October 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

15 simply stunning new Everton stadium photos as Bramley-Moore Dock ground nears completion

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST

Everton will move to their new stadium for the start of the 2025-26 season.

It’s a matter of weeks until Everton are handed the keys to their new stadium.

The club’s Bramley-Moore Dock ground is due to be completed at the end of the year and excitement is building among supporters.

The Toffees recently confirmed that migration players for season-ticket holders from Goodison Park to the new 52,888-seater facility will be announced this month, while multiple offers for naming rights have been lodged.

Everton will hold a number of testing events before they make the switch to the stadium on the banks of the River Mersey for the start of the 2025-26 season.

And with the stadium completion imminent, here’s a look at the latest images of the ground that have been released.

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

1. Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

2. Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

4. Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice