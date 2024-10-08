It’s a matter of weeks until Everton are handed the keys to their new stadium.
The club’s Bramley-Moore Dock ground is due to be completed at the end of the year and excitement is building among supporters.
The Toffees recently confirmed that migration players for season-ticket holders from Goodison Park to the new 52,888-seater facility will be announced this month, while multiple offers for naming rights have been lodged.
Everton will hold a number of testing events before they make the switch to the stadium on the banks of the River Mersey for the start of the 2025-26 season.
And with the stadium completion imminent, here’s a look at the latest images of the ground that have been released.
1. Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Everton's new stadium is set to be completed by the end of 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images
