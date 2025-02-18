15 simply stunning photos of Everton's new stadium and fans enjoying first test event

A drone shot of Everton's new stadium during the first test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton held a test event ahead of moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton fans got the first glimpse of the club's new state-of-the-art stadium.

Ten-thousand supporters lucky supporters were given the chance to take part in the first test event on Monday night as the Toffees get ready to gear up to move to the 52,888-seat ground at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton under-18s were in action as they were beaten 2-1 by Wigan Athletic in a friendly. In truth, the action on the pitch was secondary as those in attendance looked around the facilities on offer and got a experienced a glimpse of what they can expect in the near future.

Scroll down to see some of the photos taken on the evening.

A drone shot of Everton's new stadium during the first test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fans arrive at Everton's new stadium. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fans arrive at Everton's new stadium. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton Under-18s coach Keith South said after the game: “There were so many positives tonight: the occasion; coming to this fantastic arena. “It was a landmark event, in terms of the Club and the hope and positivity moving forward into a new future.

“We had a lot of Under-16s come on, we had an Under-15 play some minutes. Everybody got some game time, which was always going to be the case, but there's still some disappointed faces, in terms of the result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A drone shot of Everton's new stadium before the first test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Getty Images

A drone shot of Everton's new stadium during the first test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

On the result, he said: “The players have never played in front of a crowd like that before and they've never played in an arena like this before. So, it's difficult to keep a lid on emotions.

“I think a few, not all, but a few in that first 20-minute period suffered a little bit with that. We were a little bit reluctant to pass forward, we were a little bit deep. I think we were a little bit nervous and hesitant.

Getty Images

A young Everton fan arrives ahead of the test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fans arrive at Everton's new stadium (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“I thought, second half, we were better. There was a brightness and an energy and a freshness about some of the subs that came on, and things probably just didn't fall our way.

“But listen, we’re not too disappointed and it was a fantastic occasion for these boys. It was a fantastic occasion for the Academy, and everyone connected with this Football Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AFP via Getty Images

A drone shot of Everton's new stadium during the first test event. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Getty Images

Southern also stated his belief that the atmosphere would not be lost, as he added: “I think the worry for some fans possibly might have been when you move away from Goodison, are you going to lose the atmosphere, the tightness from the stands to the pitch? But whoever's designed it's done a fantastic job because the stands are on top of you.

“When this is full next season, it's going to be a hell of a place to play, and those players are going to be extremely fortunate to represent this football club in the Premier League here.”