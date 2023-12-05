With the January window less than a month away, we're looking at the free agent market and who could available to sign on a pre-contract for Everton.

The season may only be a few months in but January is on the horizon and soon the footballing world will be rife with transfer rumours and reports.

For Everton, their financial situation restricts them from spending any sort of substantial money, but there are plenty of players whose contracts will expire in 2024 - and a whole host of players who are available to sign on a pre-contract.

A lot of players will be considering their future and Everton would love to add quality to their squad that has been in need of solid recruitment to help thrust them back up the table.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld we have decided to scout out the potential signings that Everton could make next year.

1 . Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United The right-back has been dropped for Diogo Dalot since Erik Ten Hag's arrival and could become a key starter at Everton in that position. Wages would be a big issue however.

2 . Lloyd Kelly - AFC Bournemouth The centre-back has been riddled with injuries in recent times but he was a key starter for Bournemouth in the past.

3 . Che Adams - Southampton He was close to signing for Everton in the summer but could be an option on a free if there are any striker issues for Dyche. Photo: Ryan Pierse