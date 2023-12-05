Register
His deal expires this summer and the midfielder is Premier League proven and someone who likes to get forward. Soucek has been in and out of the team and could be a key starter at Everton.

16 free agents Everton could target in 2024 including Tottenham and West Ham stars - gallery

With the January window less than a month away, we're looking at the free agent market and who could available to sign on a pre-contract for Everton.

By George Priestman
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:04 GMT

The season may only be a few months in but January is on the horizon and soon the footballing world will be rife with transfer rumours and reports.

For Everton, their financial situation restricts them from spending any sort of substantial money, but there are plenty of players whose contracts will expire in 2024 - and a whole host of players who are available to sign on a pre-contract.

A lot of players will be considering their future and Everton would love to add quality to their squad that has been in need of solid recruitment to help thrust them back up the table.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld we have decided to scout out the potential signings that Everton could make next year.

1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United

The right-back has been dropped for Diogo Dalot since Erik Ten Hag's arrival and could become a key starter at Everton in that position. Wages would be a big issue however.

2. Lloyd Kelly - AFC Bournemouth

The centre-back has been riddled with injuries in recent times but he was a key starter for Bournemouth in the past.

3. Che Adams - Southampton

He was close to signing for Everton in the summer but could be an option on a free if there are any striker issues for Dyche.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City

With Everton possessing three strikers already, Iheanacho has shown quality in the past in the Premier League and may be an option they can't ignore.

