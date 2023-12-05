16 free agents Everton could target in 2024 including Tottenham and West Ham stars - gallery
With the January window less than a month away, we're looking at the free agent market and who could available to sign on a pre-contract for Everton.
The season may only be a few months in but January is on the horizon and soon the footballing world will be rife with transfer rumours and reports.
For Everton, their financial situation restricts them from spending any sort of substantial money, but there are plenty of players whose contracts will expire in 2024 - and a whole host of players who are available to sign on a pre-contract.
A lot of players will be considering their future and Everton would love to add quality to their squad that has been in need of solid recruitment to help thrust them back up the table.
Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld we have decided to scout out the potential signings that Everton could make next year.