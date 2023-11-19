Sean Dyche will want to strengthen his squad once again next summer and look to build once again - if they stay up.

Everton's summer business has worked out well so far, with the side looking far more resolute under Sean Dyche.

Six wins in nine has been a strong run of form and has no doubt been their best run for a long time.

But they are now in a relegation battle after it was confirmed Everton have been hit with a hefty points deduction for a breach of Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees were referred to independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League’s financial fair play rules. Everton said they would robustly defend their position.

The commission met last month and have now come up with a conclusion - with Everton being slapped with a deduction of 10 points. The Blues will lodge an appeal against the decision.

If they do stay up, we take a look at some free agents next season they could target.

Adding depth in midfield and at the back will no doubt be a target and there are plenty of options to do so.

Therefore, targeting these players who are set to be out of contract next summer is a good place to start, as they could feasibly strengthen their squad for a far lower cost if these players do not agree an extension.

1 . Tomas Soucek - West Ham United If anyone looks like an Everton player, it's Soucek. A tall, imposing and surprisingly strong goal threat at his best, he could offer a threat not too dissimilar from what Marouane Fellaini did in the past for Everton. At 28, he would have a few years to contribute and would sure up the defensive midfield role and could also be deployed slightly further forward if needed. No longer a starter for David Moyes, perhaps he could be available.

2 . Daichi Kamada - Lazio While Kamada is used to European football, he only signed a one-year-deal at Lazio, and he may be available next summer. He is exactly the type of creative midfielder they need and while his signing may be a stretch, he would be a brilliant coup.

3 . Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Manchester United Wages would be a big issue here, but the right-back will never be a starter under Erik Ten Hag and if he wants to be a first-choice option, he may have to look elsewhere. The Everton fans would love his no-nonsense tackling ability and he would be given a chance to rebuild his career if a move was pulled off.

4 . Pablo Fornals - West Ham Another West Ham midfielder who would add depth and quality. He could play in the most advanced position and offer a more creative threat, which Everton lack.