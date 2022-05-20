20 simply stunning photos of Everton fans celebrating securing Premier League status

Everton retained their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace - and supporters celebrated long into the night.

It’s a night that will live long in Everton history.

A night that plenty of fans will tell their grandchildren in years to come as the Toffees retained their Premier League status in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Frank Lampard’s side came from two goals behind at half-time to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Goodison Park.

Goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured that Everton’s proud 68-year top-flight status will not come to an end.

Supporters made the occasion. They lined the streets hours before kick-off to welcome in the team bus.

They created a white-hot atmosphere throughout the game, playing as a big a part in the fightback as Lampard and his troops.

And at the full-time whistle, they celebrated the occasion by invading the hallowed Goodison turf to celebrate with the Everton heroes.

Take a look at the stunning photos captured.

1. Everton fans welcome the team bus before kick-off Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Everton fans welcome the team bus before kick-off Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

3. Everton fans welcome the team bus before kick-off Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

4. Everton fans welcome the team bus before kick-off Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images