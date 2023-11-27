Everton fans made their voices heard at Goodison Park after the club were hit by a 10-point deduction.

Everton fans turned out in their thousands to protest against the Premier League yesterday.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction during the international break for being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. The decision left all at the club shocked, with plenty believing that the decision to hand out an unprecedented punishment was unjust, with Everton dropping from 14th to 19th in the table and find themselves in another relegation battle.

To make their feelings clear to the Premier League, supporters packed the streets of Goodison Park in their droves before the 3-0 loss to Manchester United. The march started at The Brick pub in County Road, up Spellow Lane and then along Goodison Rod. Protests then took place inside the stadium before and during the encounter, with cards being held up that turned the stands pink.

Fan group The 1878s who organised the demonstrations posted on X: "We can’t thank our fans enough for their help and support today, absolutely unbelievable every single one of you Unfortunately we didn’t get the main thing we all wanted and that’s the result. We won’t be silenced, we won’t be hidden & WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED."

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Fans of Everton hold protest banners following the clubs recent 10 point deduction for violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2 . Everton fans protest against the Premier League after being hit with a points deduction. Everton fans protest against the Premier League after being hit with a points deduction. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

3 . Everton fans protest against the Premier League after being hit with a points deduction. Everton fans protest against the Premier League after being hit with a points deduction. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

4 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Fans of Everton display a protest banner on the outside of The Brick pub following the clubs recent 10 point deduction for violating the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Everton fans protest against the Premier League after being hit with a points deduction. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images