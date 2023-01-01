23 simply stunning photos of Everton fans throughout a rollercoaster 2022
Everton fans played a major part in the club’s Premier League urvival last season and have continued their undying support this campaign.
It proved a rollercoaster of a ride for Everton fans in 2022.
The Toffees had a 12 months that no supporter is likely to forget any time soon.
There was incredible highs and some terrible lows - especially during the 2021-22 season.
Rafa Benitez was sacked as manager at the start of the year, with Frank Lampard coming in to ensure that Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.
Evertonians played a major part in ensuring their club did not lose its top-flight status and have unsurprisingly shown their fantastic support this campaign.
The Blues signed off the year with a dogged 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City. And while 2022 was unforgettable, many fans will be hoping there is not a similar repeat in 2023.
We’ve picked out some of the best images of fans that reflect of the past year.