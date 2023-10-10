UEFA have confirmed that the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the 2028 European Championships have been successful.

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will all stage matches, with a total of 10 stadia to be used.

One that has been selected is Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock on the Liverpool waterfront. The 52,888-seater ground is currently under construction and is due to be completed during the 2024-25 season.

Colin Chong, Everton’s interim chief executive and chief stadium development officer, said: “Everton Football Club is proud to be representing the City of Liverpool as an integral part of the UK and Ireland’s successful bid to host UEFA Euro 2028.

“We feel sure our iconic stadium will be a real highlight of the tournament and the prestige of being a host city will bring so many benefits, beyond participating in a festival of football.

“It will allow the club and the local authorities to build on the already transformational impact that Everton Stadium will bring to our city region and will inspire young people from our local communities.”

The stadium continues to be built at pace, having started in August 2021. With work ongoing for two years, we’ve put together photos of the site from when planning permission was secured until recently.

1 . An aerial view shows Bramley- Moore Dock after Everton secured planning permission for the construction of their new stadium in February 2021. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2 . An aerial view shows Bramley- Moore Dock after Everton secured planning permission for the construction of their new stadium in February 2021. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

3 . An aerial view shows Bramley- Moore Dock after Everton secured planning permission for the construction of their new stadium in February 2021. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4 . An aerial view shows Bramley- Moore Dock after Everton secured planning permission for the construction of their new stadium in February 2021. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images