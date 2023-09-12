Players who are still without a club after being released during the summer.

The summer transfer window was an absolute whirlwind and a new record amount of money was spent across the Premier League. An eye-watering £2.36 billion was splashed out on new signings but plenty of outgoings were also recorded, including a large amount of free moves.

A high volume of players left their respective Premier League clubs following the expiration of their contracts. Tom Davies and Yerry Mina were two players from Everton who were released and found themselves new clubs, but there are still two former Toffees who haven’t taken the next step in their career yet.

We’ve included them in this list of 27 players who last played for Premier League teams, but are still currently without an official contract with a new club, according to Transfermarkt’s database.

1 . David de Gea Last at Manchester United

2 . Jesse Lingard Last at Nottingham Forest

3 . Jean-Philippe Gbamin Last at Everton

4 . Tarique Fosu-Henry Last at Brentford