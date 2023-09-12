Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

27 free agents still available after release from PL clubs, including ex-Everton & Nottingham Forest stars

Players who are still without a club after being released during the summer.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 18:50 BST

The summer transfer window was an absolute whirlwind and a new record amount of money was spent across the Premier League. An eye-watering £2.36 billion was splashed out on new signings but plenty of outgoings were also recorded, including a large amount of free moves.

A high volume of players left their respective Premier League clubs following the expiration of their contracts. Tom Davies and Yerry Mina were two players from Everton who were released and found themselves new clubs, but there are still two former Toffees who haven’t taken the next step in their career yet.

We’ve included them in this list of 27 players who last played for Premier League teams, but are still currently without an official contract with a new club, according to Transfermarkt’s database.

Last at Manchester United

1. David de Gea

Last at Manchester United

Last at Nottingham Forest

2. Jesse Lingard

Last at Nottingham Forest

Last at Everton

3. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Last at Everton

Last at Brentford

4. Tarique Fosu-Henry

Last at Brentford

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League