Everton avoided relegation with a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth and here are some brilliant fan pictures from before, during and after the game.

Everton secured Premier League survival on the final day of the 2022-23 season.

The Toffees’ 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth, courtesy of a 57th-minute wonder strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure, ensured that relegation was avoided narrowly for a second straight campaign.

Certainly, there was more relief than celebration at the final whistle at Goodison Park. It was unfathomable to some that Everton could lose their top-flight status. It would have been humbling and embarrassing.

It’s why - like they have all season - fans turned out in force to back Sean Dyche’s side. They lined the streets around L4 hours before kick-off, got into the ground earlier than usual to create a white-hot atmosphere and were vociferious throughout.

Indeed, emotions ran high throughout the day - especially after Leicester City took the lead against West Ham United which meant that the Blues were in the bottom three at one stage. But Everton got the job done to ensure they’ll be in the top flight for a 70th successive year.

Here are some brilliant photos of supporters from throughout the day.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Fans of Everton celebrate after their sides victory, which secures their position in the Premier League next season, in the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on May 28, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2 . Everton fans around Goodison Park before kick-off. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

3 . Everton fans around Goodison Park before kick-off. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

4 . Everton fans around Goodison Park before kick-off. Photo: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Image

