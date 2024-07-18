Everton’s summer business has been mostly positive so far with deals being completed for both incomings and outgoings.

They navigated their tricky PSR situation by allowing the likes of Amadou Onana, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Godfrey to leave and now they can focus on strengthening the squad that won 12 games last season in the league.

It’s clear which areas need strengthening but there are also reports of players potentially exiting which would complicate matters. With that in mind, we’ve decided to try and predict which Everton players will remain and which will leave across the next few weeks of the window.

1 . Jarrad Branthwaite - Stay Manchester United's focus on De Ligt and Leny Yoro has all but ended the chances of them landing the highly-rated defender. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

2 . Beto - Stay Wanted by Bologna, it looks like a non-starter as Everton won't want to lose him and potentially Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the same window. Plus, despite a lack of goals, he showed signs that he could be a regular figure for Everton but his finishing needs to improve. | Getty Images

3 . Vitaliy Mykolenko - Stay Despite so-called interest from Napoli, Everton will want to keep hold of their only natural left-back. Dyche spoke glowingly about the Ukrainian last season, praising his defensive qualities against the best attackers. However, he is limited from an attacking standpoint. | AFP via Getty Images

4 . Amadou Onana - Leave While he hasn't officially completed his move yet, Onana is set to be an Aston Villa midfielder. Everton have pocketed a strong fee for his exit which helps add to their funds. | Getty Images