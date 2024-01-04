6 players Everton can NOW sign on pre-contract and 9 they can't yet - gallery

With the January window open, fans will always be hoping to see some transfer business done across the next four weeks, but it looks unlikely at Everton.

The Toffees have had a difficult time with finances but there are options for them such as the free agent and loan market or, there's a third option. Players who are out of contract in the summer are allowed to sign a pre-contract with clubs. There are plenty of experienced figures that are available across all positions and Everton could certainly look to strengthen across their squad.

As it stands, Premier League clubs can sign players on pre-contracts across borders but there are no Prem-to-Prem pre-contracts allowed. Any player looking to move from one English team to another as a soon-to-be free agent can only open talks a month before their contract expires.

Therefore, we've decided to look at the full list of players that are available and we've identified the best players from Europe's top five leagues that Everton could and, maybe, should look at.

1 . Michy Batshuayi - Fenerbache The former Chelsea forward has proven he can score in the Premier League and he is an interesting option.

2 . Nicolas Pepe - Trabzonspor Once of Arsenal, Pepe has struggled since but he is still only 28. As wide options go, Pepe is experienced enough to make an impact.

3 . Daichi Kamada - Lazio Kamada starred for Frankfurt before moving to Lazio, but it hasn't quite worked out there. He is a talented and technically strong attacking midfielder who could make the step up to the Premier League and he would be a huge coup for Everton.