6 players Everton can NOW sign on pre-contract and 9 they can't yet - gallery

With Everton struggling financially to find players, perhaps the free market could hold the answer.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 19:36 GMT

With the January window open, fans will always be hoping to see some transfer business done across the next four weeks, but it looks unlikely at Everton.

The Toffees have had a difficult time with finances but there are options for them such as the free agent and loan market or, there's a third option. Players who are out of contract in the summer are allowed to sign a pre-contract with clubs. There are plenty of experienced figures that are available across all positions and Everton could certainly look to strengthen across their squad.

As it stands, Premier League clubs can sign players on pre-contracts across borders but there are no Prem-to-Prem pre-contracts allowed. Any player looking to move from one English team to another as a soon-to-be free agent can only open talks a month before their contract expires.

Therefore, we've decided to look at the full list of players that are available and we've identified the best players from Europe's top five leagues that Everton could and, maybe, should look at.

1. Michy Batshuayi - Fenerbache

2. Nicolas Pepe - Trabzonspor

3. Daichi Kamada - Lazio

4. Tiago Djalo - Lille

