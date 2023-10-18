777 Partners release new 57-word statement amid Everton takeover as ‘loan increases’
777 Partners have insisted that all relevant documents have been submitted as they aim to complete an Everton takeover.
The New York Times has reported that 777 have not provided audited financial statements to the Financial Conduct Authority. It is also said that staff at the Premier League and Football Association have concerns about the Miami-based company’s purchase. However, in a new statement, 777 said: “We have submitted all relevant documentation to the FCA in line with their requests, and indicative timings.
“As we have previously stated, the regulatory processes in relation to the proposed acquisition of Everton FC need to be allowed the proper time and space to run their course in private and so we will not be commenting further.”
The Times also reports that 777 have now loaned Everton a total sum of around £40 million to help run the club with running costs. It can be turned into equity if the takeover - aimed for the end of the year - is completed.
Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake to 777. The firm also own Standard Liege, Genoa, Red Star, Vasco De Gama and Hertha Berlin as well as minority stakes in Sevilla and Melbourne Victory. Co-founder Josh Wander attended Everton’s 2-1 loss to Luton Town last month.