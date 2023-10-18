777 Partners’ Josh Wander. Picture: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

777 Partners have insisted that all relevant documents have been submitted as they aim to complete an Everton takeover.

The New York Times has reported that 777 have not provided audited financial statements to the Financial Conduct Authority. It is also said that staff at the Premier League and Football Association have concerns about the Miami-based company’s purchase. However, in a new statement, 777 said: “We have submitted all relevant documentation to the FCA in line with their requests, and indicative timings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As we have previously stated, the regulatory processes in relation to the proposed acquisition of Everton FC need to be allowed the proper time and space to run their course in private and so we will not be commenting further.”

The Times also reports that 777 have now loaned Everton a total sum of around £40 million to help run the club with running costs. It can be turned into equity if the takeover - aimed for the end of the year - is completed.