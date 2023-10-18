777 Partners 25-word statement in full amid report Everton takeover bid ‘stalls’
777 Partners are in discussions to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri.
777 Partners refused to comment on reports that their proposed takeover of Everton has stalled.
Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has agreed to sell his 94.1% stake of the club to the Miami-based firm. 777 already own clubs across the globe including Standard Liege, Hertha Berlin, Genoa and Vasco de Gama while they hold minority stakes in Sevilla and Melbourne Victory.
Co-founder Josh Wander was at Goodison Park for Everton’s 2-1 loss to Luton Town in the Premier League, while Moshiri recently told Sky Sports that he looked forward to 777 ‘achieving all their regulatory approvals and proceeding to completion on the timetable we set’.
However, the New York Times has claimed that 777 have so far ‘failed to provide audited financial statements’ to the Financial Conduct Authority, the British government regulator that must approve the deal. If this does not happen then it is reported that the deal ‘could fall apart’. It is also reported that both the Premier League and Football Association are ‘unsatisfied with the financial statements that have been provided’.
In a statement to the New York Times, a 777 statement said: “Out of respect for the process, 777 Partners will not be commenting on the ongoing regulatory approval process for its proposed acquisition of Everton F.C.”
777 Partners have been hoping to complete a takeover of Everton by the end of the year. The Toffees have recorded combined losses in excess of £400 million in the past four years and have taken loans from Rights and Media Funding Limited and MSP Sports Capital - who pulled out of purchasing a minority stake in Everton - as well as 777 already injecting funds.