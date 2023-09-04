Everton have reportedly reopened talks with 777 Partners after MSP Sports Capital walked away from an investment deal.

Farhad Moshiri’s search for fresh Everton investment continues.

The Toffees’ majority owner seeks fresh capital amid the club’s financial difficulties, having suffered combined losses of £400 million over the past four years.

Everton had reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital in May about taking over a minority stake. The plan was to inject up to £150 million in convertible debt that would turn into around a 25% stake in the club. Some £100 million of that was to help fund the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

However, The Athletic reported that New York-based MSP have walked away from the deal because of ‘opposition from one of Everton’s existing lenders, Rights and Media Funding Limited’.

In a statement, Everton said that ‘good progress’ was continuing to be made on securing investment. It said: “The club can confirm that it continues to make good progress on securing the complete stadium financing,” Everton said in a statement on Thursday, “and as part of this progress, it has secured a loan to support the development costs for our new stadium.

“As the majority shareholder has stated previously, he will continue to explore discussions on new investment, provided it is right for the future development of the football club.”

The Athletic reports that Moshiri is back in talks with 777 Partners, who held talks earlier this year. The Miami-based investment firm already hold controlling stakes in several clubs - including Italian side Genoa, Australian outfit Melbourne Victory, French team Red Star and Belgium club Standard Liege.

Headed by Steven Pasko and Josh Wander, 777 completed a takeover of Liege from former owner Bruno Venanzi in March 2022. Yet after 18 months at the helm, fans of the Reds are already seemingly disgruntled. After a sixth-place finish last season, Liege have failed to win their opening six games this season.