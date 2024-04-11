Everton’s squad this summer is likely to undergo big changes and questions over finances will surely rear its ugly head once again.
While there is concrete interest in players like Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana, there are up to eight players who could depart in the summer with their contracts set to expire. One positive from this is that they will be able to save money on wages and have the chance to upgrade their struggling squad but it is unclear how much money will be available with the financial sanctions against them and lack of movement on new ownership.
Ahead of then we’ve decided to look at the state of the squad and see which players are set to leave in the summer and Everton are likely to look very different come the start of the 2024/25 season.
1. Andy Lonergan
He joined the club in 2021 and has been the third-choice keeper across his time at Everton but he is yet to make a first-team appearance.
2. Seamus Coleman
The club captain was in a similar position last year but he signed on for a one-year-deal. As it stands, he is set to exit the club as he has only played nine times this season after suffering a long-term injury at the back end of last year. Another extension could arrive but it is unclear right now.
3. Andre Gomes
The Portuguese midfielder has been brilliant whenever he's played this year and he looks to have put his injury issues behind him. However, he is set to leave in the summer and his sizeable wages may be the stumbling block for agreeing a new deal.
4. Idrissa Gueye
The 34-year-old is certainly a veteran having enjoyed two spells at the club but his deal is up this summer. However, he has the option to extend for a further year and given the club's midfield issues that could arise this summer with Andre Gomes and Amadou Onana, it may be wise to ensure he remains at the club.
