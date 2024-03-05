With this Everton season being a whirlwind of emotion both on and off-the-pitch, it's hard to predict what the summer window will hold.
Given the proposed takeover and the threat of losing more points, their Premier League status will be up in the air until the end of the season. Plus, their ability to sell and buy players very much depends on their financial situation. There are some contracts set to expire for example and a number of transfers decisions to make regarding the squad. Therefore, we've decided to look ahead to the summer transfer window to see what transfer may or may not happen.
1. Ashley Young - Leave
The utility player has played several positions for Dyche but his deal expires in the summer and there's no sense yet a renewal could be in order.
2. Jarrad Branthwaite - Leave
Branthwaite has been a breath of fresh air for Everton this season. His consistency has been brilliant and he has been targeted by multiple top clubs as a result. In the summer, if Everton receive big money for him then they may have to accept it, given that finances are tight. He did just sign a new deal earlier this season though which should meant they can ask for a big fee if anyone attacks.
3. Seamus Coleman - Stay
Despite being 35, Coleman remains a key figure in the squad as club captain and while his deal expires in the summer, we can see him being offered another. But, again, it depends on the club's financial situation and whether they could bring someone in to replace him.
4. Jack Harrison - Stay
Granted, Harrison is set to return to Leeds in the summer after his loan. However, reports state he wants to remain in the Premier League at Everton. Leeds are in the battle for automatic promotion as it stands, but if they can find the funds to afford him on a permanent deal - which shouldn't prove too costly - then it could be a deal they can get done.