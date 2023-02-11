Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Isco and Simeone Zaza. Pictures; Getty Images

8 free agents Everton can still sign after latest Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury news - gallery

The list of free agent forwards still available for Everton amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury issues.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Everton face heading into the Merseyside derby without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Manager Sean Dyche has admitted that the striker is ‘touch and go at best’ to feature against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.

Calvert-Lewin’s been plagued by injuries for the past one-and-a-half seasons. And after an impressive performance in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat of Premier League leaders Arsenal in Dyche’s first game in charge, Calvert-Lewin picked up a hamstring issue.

Everton failed to make a single signing in the January transfer window while Anthony Gordon was allowed to depart for Newcastle United.

Although it’s too late to spend any of the £40 million banked for Gordon, the Blues can still utilise the free agent market to bolster their attacking options. Here’s a look at who is still available.

1. Isco

A player who most will be aware of. Isco made his name at Real Madrid where he won three La Ligas and five Champions Leagues. The former Spain international spent the first half of this season at Sevilla but had his contract cancelled by mutual consent. The attacking midfielder, 30, also saw a deal to Union Berlin collapse on deadline day.

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Simone Zaza

The former Italy international has had spells at the likes of Juventus, Valencia and West Ham in his career. Zaza, 31, has been without a club since leaving Torino in August.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Zakaria Labyad

The attacking midfielder was released by Ajax at the end of last season, having suffered a ACL injury in April. He’s now reportedly training with FC Utrecht

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Jurgen Locadia

Some may remember the Dutchman from his time at Brighton. Able to play as a striker or a winger, the 29-year-old left Iranian side Persepolis in December due to safety concerns.

Photo: Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Dominic Calvert-LewinSean DycheLiverpoolArsenalPremier League