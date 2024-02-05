Everton's January window was extremely quiet as finances meant they were unable to secure any deals.

Sean Dyche would have loved to bring in multiple players to supercharge his faltering side, but that was unrealistic given the club's current state. In fact, the biggest victory was keeping hold of key players such as Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite, both of which have been targeted by big clubs.

The loan market seemed to be a potential avenue for them to explore as they have already been successful with loanee's Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma so far. However, there were no other players willing to join and now their only salvation lies in the free agent market - should they need a recruit.

Therefore, LiverpoolWorld has decided to cast an eye over who the potential options are in the market for out of contract players, and whether Everton should sign any of them.

1 . Xeka The 29-year-old midfielder was last at Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 and has been out of contract since the summer. Having played over 140 games for Lille, he is vastly experienced in a deeper midfield role and could bring an element of experience to a midfield that has struggled with one or two injuries in recent games.

2 . Jamiro Monteiro The Cape Verde international is an experienced midfielder but has spent most of his career in the MLS and Eredivisie, showing he's never really cut it at the top level. Still, he's a versatile midfielder who can fill in almost everywhere.

3 . Anwar El Ghazi Still only 28, El Ghazi previously made a temporary switch to Everton on loan. He played just twice in what was a disastrous move that just didn't work out. It's unlikely he would return after such an awful move, but he offers a threat on both wings and is one of the only free available players with decent Premier League experience.